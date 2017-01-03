Samsung to pour $2.5 billion into Vie...

Samsung to pour $2.5 billion into Vietnamese factories

Samsung Display plans to increase manufacturing capacity in Vietnam by investing a further three trillion won into the country. Local news agency Yonhap reports that the tech giant's display arm currently produces between 40 and 50 percent of its smartphone ranges at two factories in Vietnam, located in the Bac Ninh province, northern Vietnam, and Thai Nguyen.

