Samsung to pour $2.5 billion into Vietnamese factories
Samsung Display plans to increase manufacturing capacity in Vietnam by investing a further three trillion won into the country. Local news agency Yonhap reports that the tech giant's display arm currently produces between 40 and 50 percent of its smartphone ranges at two factories in Vietnam, located in the Bac Ninh province, northern Vietnam, and Thai Nguyen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZDNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC