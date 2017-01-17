Saigon's Taste of Prague

Tucked away in a corner of Ho Chi Minh City, the honorary consulate of the Czech Republic in Vietnam has fascinating stories as sides to traditional Czech beer. An uncanny sight in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam's largest city, also known by its former name of Saigon the Hoa Vien Brauhaus is an eloquent illustration of the decades-long relationship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.

