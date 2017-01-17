Saigon's Taste of Prague

Saigon's Taste of Prague

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Transitions Online

Tucked away in a corner of Ho Chi Minh City, the honorary consulate of the Czech Republic in Vietnam has fascinating stories as sides to traditional Czech beer. An uncanny sight in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam's largest city, also known by its former name of Saigon the Hoa Vien Brauhaus is an eloquent illustration of the decades-long relationship between the Czech Republic and Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC