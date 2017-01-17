Rite Aid, Walgreens merger plan hasn't satisfied FTC: Report
A news agency is reporting that the merger of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid may not win approval of the Federal Trade Commission. Citing two anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that FTC lawyers concerned that with Walgreen's plan to sell 865 of Rite Aid's 4,600 drug stores to Fred's Inc. doesn't go far enough to preserve competition in the marketplace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC