Rite Aid, Walgreens merger plan hasn'...

Rite Aid, Walgreens merger plan hasn't satisfied FTC: Report

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

A news agency is reporting that the merger of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid may not win approval of the Federal Trade Commission. Citing two anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that FTC lawyers concerned that with Walgreen's plan to sell 865 of Rite Aid's 4,600 drug stores to Fred's Inc. doesn't go far enough to preserve competition in the marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC