Public Schedule: January 13, 2017
Secretary Kerry is on travel to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. He is accompanied by Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs and Spokesperson John Kirby, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom David N. Saperstein, Senior Advisor to the Secretary David H. Throne, Deputy Chief of Staff Tom Sullivan, and Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Admiral Frank Pandolfe.
