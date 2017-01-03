PIAF firstAustralian debut for Vietna...

PIAF firstAustralian debut for Vietnamese circusVietnam in transition ...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Street vendors jostle for space with doormen of swank department stores that offer the latest Hermes, Cartier and Chanel, alongside hawk-eyed shoeshines, and smart bellboys ushering "la belle et le grand" to lunch with oversized menus in three languages: Vietnamese, English and French. It's a melee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,733,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC