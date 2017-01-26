PHI Group Acquires Vietnamese Agricultural Company Specializing in...

According to the agreement, the Company will pay a combination of cash and stock in exchange for a majority interest in HMC. The acquisition is part of the Company's plan to apply the proprietary enhanced bioavailable nutrients and natural symbiotic immune system to grow organic turmeric in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam and at the same time utilize HMC's expertise and experience to grow premium organic turmeric in the U.S. for Abundant Farms, a PHI Group's agricultural subsidiary.

