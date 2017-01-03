Parliament: Singapore to raise re-employment age to 67 from Jul 1, 2017

On Monday, Parliament passed the Retirement and Re-employment Bill 2016 which specifies that the new re-employment age of 67 will apply to locals who turn 65 on or after Jul 1, 2017. "This is what tripartite partners agreed to after extensive consultations," a joint statement from the Ministry of Manpower , National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation said.

