NASA's Aqua satellite sees Tropical Depression 01W ending near Southern Vietnam

NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 01W as it headed toward southern Vietnam for a brief landfall on January 16. By January 17 the depression had dissipated. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 01W and showed that it was disorganized on Jan. 16 at 0620 UTC .

Chicago, IL

