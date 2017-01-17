Movenpick announces fifth hotel in Vi...

Movenpick announces fifth hotel in Vietnam.

Swiss Hotel Management Company adds new property in Qung Bnh as it continues to grow clusters of hotels across Southeast Asia. The international Swiss hospitality company Mvenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a new Mvenpick property in the coastal province of Qung Bnh in Vietnam.

Chicago, IL

