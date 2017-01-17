Movenpick announces fifth hotel in Vietnam.
Swiss Hotel Management Company adds new property in Qung Bnh as it continues to grow clusters of hotels across Southeast Asia. The international Swiss hospitality company Mvenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a new Mvenpick property in the coastal province of Qung Bnh in Vietnam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC