Michael Murphy has been appointed General Manager at Evason Ana Mandara in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Michael Murphy has been appointed general manager at Evason Ana Mandara in Nha Trang, Vietnam. No stranger to Six Senses, Murphy was the pre-opening general manager at Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain in China from July 2104 to October 2015.

Chicago, IL

