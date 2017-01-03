Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas Park Ventures Ecoplex, Unit 902 - 904, 9th Floor, 57 Wireless Road Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66-2-631-9777 Fax: +66-2-631-9799 Visit Website Michael Murphy has been appointed general manager at Evason Ana Mandara in Nha Trang, Vietnam. No stranger to Six Senses, Murphy was the pre-opening general manager at Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain in China from July 2104 to October 2015.

