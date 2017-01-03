Michael Murphy has been appointed General Manager at Evason Ana Mandara in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas Park Ventures Ecoplex, Unit 902 - 904, 9th Floor, 57 Wireless Road Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66-2-631-9777 Fax: +66-2-631-9799 Visit Website Michael Murphy has been appointed general manager at Evason Ana Mandara in Nha Trang, Vietnam. No stranger to Six Senses, Murphy was the pre-opening general manager at Six Senses Qing Cheng Mountain in China from July 2104 to October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC