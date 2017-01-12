Kerry arrives in Vietnam on his last ...

Kerry arrives in Vietnam on his last trip as secretary of state

Read more: The Washington Post

Secretary of State John Kerry is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius, center, and others, as he arrives at the Hanoi Airport, Jan. 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Secretary of State John F. Kerry returned to Vietnam on Thursday for his fourth and final visit as the top U.S. diplomat, his presence embodying the transformation of the two countries from enemies to partners.

Chicago, IL

