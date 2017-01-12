Kerry arrives in Vietnam on his last trip as secretary of state
Secretary of State John Kerry is greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Ted Osius, center, and others, as he arrives at the Hanoi Airport, Jan. 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Secretary of State John F. Kerry returned to Vietnam on Thursday for his fourth and final visit as the top U.S. diplomat, his presence embodying the transformation of the two countries from enemies to partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC