Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains to the Vietnamese port Ho Chi Minh City
Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains in containers of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy from the railway station Jaltyr to the Vietnamese port of Ho Chi Minh City, declared the press-service of JSC NC KTZ on January 19. It is noted that the subsidiary companies JSC KTZ Express and LLC Chinese-Kazakhstan International Logistic Company of Lianyungang city realized the reporting pilot delivery of grains. The Vice-president of JSC KTZ Express, Yerzhan Kulakov said that the company transported grains in sack tare in containers.
