Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of...

Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains to the Vietnamese port Ho Chi Minh City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agricultural Market

Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains in containers of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy from the railway station Jaltyr to the Vietnamese port of Ho Chi Minh City, declared the press-service of JSC NC KTZ on January 19. It is noted that the subsidiary companies JSC KTZ Express and LLC Chinese-Kazakhstan International Logistic Company of Lianyungang city realized the reporting pilot delivery of grains. The Vice-president of JSC KTZ Express, Yerzhan Kulakov said that the company transported grains in sack tare in containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agricultural Market.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC