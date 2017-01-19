Immigration bureau junks case against Nueva Ecija rep
The Bureau of Immigration has junked a deportation complaint filed by a Cabanatuan resident against Nueva Ecija Rep. Rosanna Vergara who reacquired her Philippine citizenship 10 years ago. In a five-page order dated December 20, 2016, BI said Vergara's reacquisition of Philippine citizenship in 2006 under Republic Act 9225 - or the Citizenship Retention and Re-acquisition Law of 2003 - "was duly processed and approved."
