Ho Chi Minh City Builds Double Tunnel To Ease Traffic
HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 19 -- Construction of a double tunnel at An Suong intersection between Ho Chi Minh City's District 12 and Hoc Mon District started on Thursday, Vietnam News Agency reported. One tunnel extends from Truong Chinh Street towards National Highway No 22, and the other in the opposite direction.
