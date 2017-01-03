Higher re-employment age passed into ...

Higher re-employment age passed into law in Singapore

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: From the second half of this year, employers will be legally obliged to offer re-employment to eligible Singaporean workers up to the age of 67, two years higher than the current age ceiling. This change - which will apply to those who turn 65 on or after Jul 1, 2017 - was among amendments to the Retirement and Re-employment Act passed in Parliament on Monday .

Chicago, IL

