Hear Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross' Harrowing Vietnam War Doc Soundtrack

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provide a harrowing soundtrack to the first clip from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's documentary, 'The Vietnam War.' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provide a sparse and haunting soundtrack to the first clip from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's upcoming documentary, The Vietnam War .

Chicago, IL

