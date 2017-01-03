HCM City Export Zone Reports Outbreak...

HCM City Export Zone Reports Outbreak Of Chickenpox

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 6 -- An outbreak of chickenpox has been reported at Gunze Vietnam Co Ltd in HCM City's Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, with 30 people contracting the disease since Nov 17, Vietnam news agency reported the HCM City Preventive Health Centre as saying. The centre warned that the current weather is favourable for the spread of chickenpox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,075 • Total comments across all topics: 277,652,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC