HCM City Export Zone Reports Outbreak Of Chickenpox
HO CHI MINH CITY, Jan 6 -- An outbreak of chickenpox has been reported at Gunze Vietnam Co Ltd in HCM City's Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, with 30 people contracting the disease since Nov 17, Vietnam news agency reported the HCM City Preventive Health Centre as saying. The centre warned that the current weather is favourable for the spread of chickenpox.
