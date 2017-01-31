Framed for Noir: Roman Polanski's 'Chinatown' and Rian Johnson's 'Brick'
Yes, there are genres that have had their heyday in specific erasa S-a SMusicals, in particular, Westernsa S-a Sbut none are actually dependent upon the time in which they were made like Film Noir. True Noir comes from between 1944 and 1954, a response to wartime pessimism and postwar fear and uncertainty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Film School Rejects.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC