Event management firms eye regional markets for growth

17 hrs ago

REGIONAL MARKETS will become a significant business driver for leading event-management agencies this year after the stagnation of the past couple years due to the political and economic uncertainties. "We have been putting more efforts on overseas business expansion under our 'Asean Wings' arm for more than four years with the aim for this business unit's contribution to reach one-third of revenue by next year," Kriengkrai Kanchanapokin, chief executive officer of Creative Index, said yesterday.

Chicago, IL

