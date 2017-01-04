Escondido shopping center purchased f...

Escondido shopping center purchased for $40.1M

A commercial real estate giant from New York City recently purchased a 7-acre Escondido shopping center for $40.1 million that includes Trader Joe's, Starbucks and Major Market. Brixmor Property Group's purchase of the Felicita Town Centre includes 137,408-square-feet of retail space and 4,027-square-feet of office space, said real estate tracker CoStar.

Chicago, IL

