Elmar Gasimov visits Vietnam Petroleum Institute

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School visited the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on a delegation of Azerbaijan to participate in the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, which was held in Hanoi. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev who is also a co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Chicago, IL

