Echo of JD(S) activist Harish's murder: Murukanahalli continues to be tense
Mandya, Jan.2- The tiny village of Murukanahalli on the Mysuru-K.R. Pet Road in the district where villagers went berserk damaging houses and vehicles after the gruesome murder of JD activist Harish alias Gunda on Saturday continues to be tense but under control. District Police, who are not prepared to take any chance, have deployed two platoons of KSRP, one platoon of DAR, two Circle Inspectors and 25 Constables at the Village.
