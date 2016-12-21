Echo of JD(S) activist Harish's murde...

Echo of JD(S) activist Harish's murder: Murukanahalli continues to be tense

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star of Mysore

Mandya, Jan.2- The tiny village of Murukanahalli on the Mysuru-K.R. Pet Road in the district where villagers went berserk damaging houses and vehicles after the gruesome murder of JD activist Harish alias Gunda on Saturday continues to be tense but under control. District Police, who are not prepared to take any chance, have deployed two platoons of KSRP, one platoon of DAR, two Circle Inspectors and 25 Constables at the Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star of Mysore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Sat JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC