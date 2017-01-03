Dream Hotel Group Launches Master Cha...

Dream Hotel Group Launches Master Chain Code - " DZ - " On Global Distribution Systems

Renowned hotel and brand management company Dream Hotel Group , home to Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Night Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels, announces the consolidation of all brands under one master chain code - DZ - on the Global Distribution Systems , bringing the company firmly to the forefront of big brands in the 4-star upper upscale segment. Previously, consortia partners and travel agents had to use different codes for different brands, but now all hotels in the Dream Hotel Group portfolio can be accessed via DZ.

Chicago, IL

