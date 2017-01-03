Dream Hotel Group Launches Master Chain Code - " DZ - " On Global Distribution Systems
Renowned hotel and brand management company Dream Hotel Group , home to Dream Hotels, Time Hotels, Night Hotels, The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels, announces the consolidation of all brands under one master chain code - DZ - on the Global Distribution Systems , bringing the company firmly to the forefront of big brands in the 4-star upper upscale segment. Previously, consortia partners and travel agents had to use different codes for different brands, but now all hotels in the Dream Hotel Group portfolio can be accessed via DZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC