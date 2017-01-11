Cooperation first for communist allies China and Vietnam
Jiang Xun says the strong relationship between the two countries' ruling parties has contributed to enduring bilateral relations, and a visit by Vietnam's party chief to China this week will further strengthen ties The remarkable resilience of the relationship between China and Vietnam can be credited, in large part, to the strong ties between the communist parties of both countries. The two nations have had military clashes before, and remain locked today in a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.
Read more at South China Morning Post.
