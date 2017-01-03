Collected Department Releases: Secretary Kerry To Travel to Vietnam,...
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Vietnam, France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland from January 1318, 2017. On January 13, the Secretary will meet in Hanoi, Vietnam, with senior Vietnamese officials to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues.
