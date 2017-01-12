Chinese New Year around the world

The db HK team have rounded up some of the most popular food and drink pairings around the world in celebration of the upcoming Year of the Rooster. In about two weeks' time, cities from Hong Kong to Ho Chi Minh to London to Sydney will revel in a food-coma-guaranteed feasting of steaming dumplings, dim sum, Pun Choi and Yusheng for Chinese New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.