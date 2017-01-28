China witnesses surge in tourist numbers

9 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China witnessed a surge in tourist numbers on Friday, the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, official data showed on Saturday. The number of tourists jumped 10.4 percent year on year to 50.5 million.

