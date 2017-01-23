Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Med...

Charlie Liteky, who gave back his Medal of Honor, dies

Longtime friend Richard Olive said Liteky died Friday night at the Veterans Administration Hospital in San Francisco. He was 85. The Army awarded Liteky the highest military decoration for his actions on Dec. 6, 1967, when his company came under intense fire from an enemy battalion in Bien Hoa province.

Chicago, IL

