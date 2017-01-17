Cabinet approves MoU between India and Vietnam In the field of cyber security

New Delhi, Jan 18 : Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Vietnam in the field of Cyber Security. It was signed between Indian Computer Emergency Response Team , India and the Cyber Security Department, Ministry of Public Security, Vietnam on Sept 3, 2016 at Hanoi, read a government statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.