Bill seeks to keep foreign citizenshi...

Bill seeks to keep foreign citizenship of Pinoys running for office

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former president and now Pampanga Rep.Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo has called for the approval of a measure that will allow dual citizens to run for public office without renouncing foreign citizenship. In filing House Bill 427, Arroyo wants to amend Section 5 of Republic Act No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... 18 hr culi ho 1
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC