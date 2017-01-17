Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley, becomes the most dynamic city in the world
Top 10 cities in the JLL index are Bengaluru, Ho Chi Minh City, Silicon Valley, Shanghai, Hyderabad, London, Austin, Hanoi, Boston and Nairobi. Voted the most outstanding structure in Karnataka, UB City, Bengaluru, truly lives up to its billing of being India's first luxury mall.
