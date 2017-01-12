Back on the Mekong Delta, John Kerry ...

Back on the Mekong Delta, John Kerry finds a man who once tried to kill him

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

It could have been 1969 again as Secretary of State John Kerry stood on the bow of the small boat chugging up the Bay Hap River on Saturday, the wind billowing his sleeves and his eyes darting left and right toward banks shrouded in dark foliage. As a young Navy lieutenant, Kerry commanded a Swift boat along this stretch of churning brown waters in the middle of a free fire zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Sat SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,306 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC