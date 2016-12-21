Anthony Bourdain bashes fellow 'privi...

Anthony Bourdain bashes fellow 'privileged Eastern liberals' for

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

U.S. President Barack Obama and american chef Anthony Bourdain shake hands at a shopping area in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. President Barack Obama taped the second part of an interview with CNN personality Anthony Bourdain before leaving the Vietnamese capital for his next stop: Ho Chi Minh City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Sat JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,124

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC