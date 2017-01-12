Amendments to Singapore Re-Employment Legislation Help Older Employees Remain Productive

As part of its efforts to help older employees remain economically productive, the Singapore government enacted re-employment legislation in 2012 to enable more people to continue working beyond the statutory retirement age of 62 - raising the retirement age from 62 to 65 in the first instance. Following extensive tripartite consultations between representatives from employer organisations, unions, and the Singapore government - as well as the recent passing of the Retirement and Re-employment Bill 2016 - the following amendments to the Singapore Retirement and Re-employment Act will take effect on 1 July 2017: Employers will be required to offer re-employment to eligible employees from age 62 up to age 67 .

