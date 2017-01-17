$159 flights: This'll be bigger than Bali

$159 flights: This'll be bigger than ...

JETSTAR has declared Vietnam the new Bali or Thailand for budget Aussie travellers as it launches direct flights to the South-East Asian country from $159. The airline will become the only low-cost carrier to fly directly from Australia to Ho Chi Minh City in May. The airline will fly its Boeing 787 Dreamliner direct to Ho Chi Minh City four times weekly from Sydney and three times weekly from Melbourne.

Chicago, IL

