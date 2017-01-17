$159 flights: This'll be bigger than Bali
JETSTAR has declared Vietnam the new Bali or Thailand for budget Aussie travellers as it launches direct flights to the South-East Asian country from $159. The airline will become the only low-cost carrier to fly directly from Australia to Ho Chi Minh City in May. The airline will fly its Boeing 787 Dreamliner direct to Ho Chi Minh City four times weekly from Sydney and three times weekly from Melbourne.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
