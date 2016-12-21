Zika Infections More Rampant In Vietn...

Zika Infections More Rampant In Vietnam's HCM City

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Dec 22 -- Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has so far spotted 145 Zika patients in 23 out of its 24 districts, including 19 pregnant women, the municipal Preventive Medicine Center said Thursday. China's Xinhua news agency reported among four new cases of infections, one is a local pregnant woman.

Chicago, IL

