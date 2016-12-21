Woman poisons soup at Vietnam noodle ...

Woman poisons soup at Vietnam noodle stall

A Vietnamese woman has confessed to adding rat poison to the broth at her niece's noodle stand in Ho Chi Minh City, local media report. Shop owner Tran Thi Bach Tuyet, 37, told police that she noticed something odd about the broth after returning from an errand, reported the Tuoi Tre newspaper on Monday.

