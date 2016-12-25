What stores and restaurants are open ...

What stores and restaurants are open Christmas Day?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: WTVR Richmond

If you need to go shopping or grab some food, there are still some places that are open on Christmas Day. Many Walgreens and Rite Aid stores will be open Christmas, although the pharmacies in each usually have shorter hours than the main store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
News Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,411,369

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC