Walgreens, Rite Aid shed 865 stores t...

Walgreens, Rite Aid shed 865 stores to close $9.4B deal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Walgreens and Rite Aid will sell 865 stores to rival retailer Fred's for $950 million, potentially removing the final roadblock thwarting a tie up between the nation's largest and third-largest drugstore chains. Walgreens is working to close its $9.4 billion purchase of Rite Aid early next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
News Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC