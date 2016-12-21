Vietnamese company's high-tech facility to supply |components to Samsung

A VIETNAMESE company has become one of the first domestic companies to supply components to the Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex at the Sai Gon Hi-tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City. Earlier this week, MINH Nguyen Supporting Industries Joint Stock Company inaugurated the first phase of its Phuoc Thanh High-tech Research, Application and Production Complex at the Sai Gon Hi-Tech Park.

