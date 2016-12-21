Vietnam, Once a Communist Despotism, ...

Vietnam, Once a Communist Despotism, Loves Bitcoins

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Foundation for Economic Education

Bitcoin ATM operator EasyBit said today it plans to install three new bitcoin ATMs in Vietnam. The company already operates one machine in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest city.

