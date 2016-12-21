REFILE-Vietnam says recovery from Formosa industrial disaster could take a decade

HANOI, Dec 23 Vietnam's central region is expected to take a decade to completely recover from an industrial accident caused by a unit of a Taiwan conglomerate, which led to Vietnam's worst ever environmental disaster, the government said. Formosa Ha Tinh Steel, a unit of Taiwan's Formosa Plastics that runs an $11 billion steel plant, sullied more than 200 km of coastline in April, killing more than 100 tonnes of fish and devastating the environment, jobs and economies of four provinces.

