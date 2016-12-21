Re-use, Re-Design & Re-think: RISD's Interior Architecture department
At the intersection of architecture, conservation and design, RISD's Interior Architecture department takes an innovative approach to the reuse and transformation of existing buildings. Advanced design studios focused on adaptive reuse are central to both the undergraduate and graduate programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.
