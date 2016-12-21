Rammed earth house blends traditional...

Rammed earth house blends traditional materials with modern techniques in Vietnam's last frontier

Thursday Dec 22

The breathtaking landscapes of Vietnam's northernmost province of Ha Giang are rich in culture and beauty, but its remote location leaves locals in poverty with difficult access to infrastructure and education. Switzerland NGO Caritas teamed up with Hanoi-based firm 1+1>2 Architects to create a low-cost and environmentally friendly homestay and community house to support eco-tourism in the area known as the country's "last frontier."

