Puppy Pippa has 'pawsitive' impact on...

Puppy Pippa has 'pawsitive' impact on Nicola Sturgeon's fear of dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Following her visit, she tweeted: "Lovely to open @ScottishSPCA new centre this morning. Thanks to them for amazing work they do ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
News Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC