Preferential treatment for hi-tech farmers in VN

Tuesday

THE VIETNAMESE government has pledged to offer preferential policies on land, financing and technology to farmers and localities engaged in hi-tech agriculture. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday, said the five biggest commercial banks "must create the best conditions to serve farmers, organisations and localities wanting to develop hi-tech agriculture".

