Pakxong to become second largest town...

Pakxong to become second largest town in Champassak

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Nation

THE DISTRICT of Pakxong will be developed into the second-largest urban centre in Laos' Champassak province after Pakxe, according to a provincial official. Champassak province has been undertaking groundwork to develop the town with assistance from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, creating a new urban plan for Pakxong to deal with its rapid economic growth and development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Sat JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
News Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16) May '16 Cat74 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC