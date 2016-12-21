Obama's record-breaking spree of presidential pardons to now...
President Obama has been breaking records handing out pardons and commuting prison sentences for convicted felons. Now, he has decided to move this spree into the realm of dead communist dictators and murderers who were just misunderstood and maligned unfairly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16)
|May '16
|Roots Run Deep
|8
|Obama is off to Asia to boost trade, cooperation (May '16)
|May '16
|Cat74
|2
|Vietnamese-American man gets suspended sentence... (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC