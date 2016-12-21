Obama's record-breaking spree of pres...

Obama's record-breaking spree of presidential pardons to now...

Thursday Dec 22

President Obama has been breaking records handing out pardons and commuting prison sentences for convicted felons. Now, he has decided to move this spree into the realm of dead communist dictators and murderers who were just misunderstood and maligned unfairly.

Chicago, IL

