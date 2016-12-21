Marsh man helps protect mangrove fore...

Marsh man helps protect mangrove forest in Vietnam

Nguyen Ngoc Dap, 71, is living on a marsh islet to protect a mangrove forest for nearly three decades in Vietnam. Photo: Viet Nam News/ Asia News Network For nearly three decades, a 71-year-old man decided to live on a marsh islet to protect a mangrove forest in Vietnam.

