Lawrence Manley "Larry" Colburn

"The Soldier's Medal is awarded to Mr. Lawrence Colburn for heroic performance on March 16, 1968 in saving the lives of at least ten Vietnamese civilians during the unlawful massacre of noncombatants by American forces at My Lai, Quang Ngai Province, South Vietnam. Specialist Colburn was serving as a door gunner on a helicopter which landed in the line of fire between American ground troops and fleeing Vietnamese civilians to prevent their murder.

